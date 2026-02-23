Indian women''s team beats Perth Azzurri

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) The Indian senior women's national team defeated Perth Azzurri 7-2 in a closed-door friendly match at the Macedonia Park in Perth on Monday.

Australian club side Perth Azzurri took the lead early on through a penalty, but Dangmei Grace equalised soon after, as the two sides went into the break level at 1-1.

The Blue Tigresses raced ahead of their opponents in the second half, as Grace put them in the lead minutes after the restart, before Rimpa Haldar and Babina Devi Lisham added two more, to make it 4-1 in India's favour.

While Perth Azzurri pulled one back, India added three more towards the end with Kaviya Pakkirisamy scoring once and Sangita Basfore adding two more.

The Blue Tigresses are currently preparing for the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026, where they are placed in Group C.

India begin their campaign against Vietnam on March 4 at the Perth Rectangular Stadium in Perth, before they face Japan on March 7 at the same venue. Their final group stage match will be against Chinese Taipei on March 10, at the Western Sydney Stadium, in Sydney. PTI AH AH ATK