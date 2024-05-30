Indian women's team confident on eve of Uzbekistan test

Tashkent, May 30 (PTI) The Indian women's football team will need to up its game to improve its poor record against higher-ranked Uzbekistan in an international friendly here on Friday.

India and Uzbekistan, ranked 66th and 48th, respectively, in the current FIFA chart, have faced each other 11 times previously. India could manage victory only once, a massive 6-0 win during the 2003 AFC Asia Cup.

The most recent clash between the two sides happened during the AFC Olympic Qualifiers Round 2 last November when India suffered a 0-3 defeat.

The record book notwithstanding, head coach Langam Chaoba Devi remains optimistic.

She said her players will put up a strong fight and not back down easily when they take to the pitch at the Bunyodkor Stadium.

"We all know Uzbekistan is a higher-ranked team as compared to us, but our girls also have the ability to face them on their home ground. We have already played in Olympic qualifying, but, unfortunately, we lost that match.

"But after watching the hard work and efforts put up by the girls in the two-week camp in Hyderabad, I can assure everyone that our team will not give up easily tomorrow," coach Chaoba told the-aiff.com.

Starting with an initial list of 30 probables, the Blue Tigresses underwent an intensive training camp at Sreenidi Deccan FC's home ground, Deccan Arena.

This two-week session culminated in Chaoba Devi making the final selection of the 23 players who travelled to Tashkent for the friendly matches.

The chosen squad comprises a blend of senior and promising newcomers, reflecting a strategic mix of experience and fresh talent.

When asked about the possibility of trying fresh faces in the two friendlies, the coach said, "Yes, surely, with the future of Indian football in mind, we are planning to introduce some new players in some positions.

The team has shown significant progress and cohesion over the past two weeks and shaping up in a very composed manner."