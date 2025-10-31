Indian women's team deserves to win World Cup: Abhishek Sharma

Melbourne, Oct 31 (PTI) India's T20I opener Abhishek Sharma said he felt proud of the "maturity and teamwork" displayed by the women's team in their stunning World Cup semifinal win over Australia, and hoped Harmanpreet Kaur's side would go on to lift their maiden title on Sunday.

India on Thursday stunned defending champions Australia by five wickets, riding on Jemimah Rodrigues' 127 not out, to set up a summit clash against South Africa in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

"We were all following the match. Because the way the match was played, I don't think India has ever won a match like this in women's cricket," said Abhishek during the post-match media interaction after the second T20I against Australia here.

"I think the maturity and teamwork that was shown as a team, I think we are really proud of them." Abhishek's 37-ball 68 went in vain as India suffered a four-wicket loss.

"We were just watching the match all together. Everyone was watching the match somewhere. And they were doing this, I mean, there were so many runs." The Indian women's team chased down the target of 339, reaching 341 for 5 in 48.3 overs.

"As Jemima, Harman and Samriti, they all played. And everyone played cameos in between. So, I think it didn't feel like there was pressure on them.

"But obviously, as a team, Indian team, if you see that the women's team is doing so well, then you get motivated, of course.

"Finally, I think they deserve the trophy the way they played the semi-final game. I think they really deserve it. And they are going to do well." PTI PDS PDS TAP