Indian women''s TT team bags bronze at BRICS Games

New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) India clinched their first medal at the ongoing BRICS Games in Kazan with the women's table tennis team comprising Poymantee Baisya, Moumita Dutta and Yashini Sivasankar clinching a bronze medal.

Indian women's TT team lost to China 1-3 in the semi-final to settle for a bronze in the Russian city on Friday. Yashini won 11-7, 4-11, 11-8, 7-11, 11-2 in the first game but China came back strongly to win their remaining three rubbers to make the final.

Newly-appointed Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the women's TT team.

"Heartiest congratulations to Women's #TableTennis team for winning the Bronze Medal at #BRICS Game. This is our first medal at the event. You have made the nation proud! I wish you continued success and glory in all your future endeavors," he posted on his official X handle.

The Indian men's tea of Anirban Ghosh, Jeet Chandra and Snehit Suravajjula, meanwhile, finished fifth after securing a 3-1 win over Bahrain in their classification match. PTI TAP KHS