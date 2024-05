Manila, May 29 (PTI) Indian women's volleyball team defeated Iran 3-0 on Wednesday to finish fifth in the AVC Women Challenge Cup, organised here from May 22 to 29.

India won 25-17, 25-16, 25-11 with captain Jini, blocker Soorya, Anushree and Silpa playing vital roles in the victory.

India had won bronze medal in the 2022 edition of the tournament. PTI AM AM UNG