Indian women''s volleyball team signs off with 9th place finish

Hangzhou, Oct 7 (PTI) Indian women's volleyball team notched up a thrilling 3-2 win over Hong Kong in a classification match to finish at the ninth spot at the Asian Games here on Saturday.

Nirmal and Surya led the way with 19 and 16 points respectively as India registered a 25-18 18-25 20-25 25-19 15-9 win over Hong Kong in the 9th-10th classification match that lasted just under two hours at Hangzhou Normal University Cangqian Gymnasium.

For Hong Kong, Wing Lam Chim was the top performer with 27 points.

The Indians had finished tenth in the previous edition in Jakarta 2018, while their best performance came in Delhi 1982, where they had finished sixth.

At Hangzhou, the Indian men's team ended its campaign at the sixth place. In the previous edition in Jakarta, India had finished in 12th place.

India have won three medals -- two bronze medals in 1958 and 1986 and one silver in 1962 -- in the men's event. PTI ATK UNG