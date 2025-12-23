New Delhi: The medal count was nowhere close to satisfactory at the senior level but junior performances held out hope for a brighter future as Indian wrestling searched for new stars in a challenging 2025.

On the mat, Antim Panghal emerged as India's most consistent senior performer. Competing in the women's 53kg category, the Haryana wrestler clinched a bronze medal at the World Championships, ensuring India's presence on the medals table of the premier event.

Antim's run, highlighted by a dominant performance in the bronze-medal bout, once again underlined her ability to deliver under pressure against elite opposition.

She also finished third podium at the Asian Championships, adding to her continental credentials, and capped the year with a gold at the senior national championships.

The performance at the domestic level assumed significance in the backdrop of her decision to compete in the higher weight category of 55kg.

Given how reliable she turned out to be through the year, it would not be an overstatement to label Antim as the country's standout performer in the sport.

However, India's overall performance at the senior world championships was not great with Antim's bronze being the lone medal.

Several wrestlers exited after narrow losses in early rounds, reflecting both the competitiveness of the field and Indian wrestlers' struggle to withstand the pressure of close bouts at the elite level.

A major highlight at the continental level was Manisha Bhanwala (62kg) winning gold at the Asian Championships.

The curious case of Aman Sehrawat

A major concern this year was how the season panned out for Aman Sehrawat (57kg).

Toast of the nation just last year after becoming the youngest Indian to medal at the Olympic Games, the 22-year-old endured a difficult season and ended up coping a ban for turning up overweight at the world championships which led to his disqualification.

This was after the Paris Games bronze-winner began the season rather strongly as India's leading male freestyle wrestler, reaching the podium at international ranking series events.

The ban on Aman was among the year's most shocking developments off the mat.

It exposed the fragile balance between athlete management and governance at a time when stability was crucial.

Aman later returned to domestic competition when his suspension was lifted by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) after he tendered and unconditional apology.

On the positive side, Sujeet Kalkal impressed with his tremendous defensive skills and has made the men's freestyle 65kg, which was previously associated solely with Bajrang Punia, his own.

He is gradually moving towards becoming a strong future prospect for India.

Bans on Neha and Reetika

Women wrestler Neha Sangwan was also banned for being overweight at U20 World Championships. The bans on her and Aman highlighted a shift towards tighter enforcement but also contributed to the disruption in the season.

Reetika Hooda (76kg) was among the wrestlers who landed in trouble after being banned for a doping violation.

The talented wrestler, regarded as one of India's key prospects in the higher weight categories, tested positive for a prohibited substance and was sidelined.

Her absence affected India's depth in a division where options have traditionally been limited.

Success at junior level

India's age-group wrestlers ensured that 2025 remained a year of promise.

At the Under-23 World Championships, India delivered a strong performance, headlined by Sujeet's gold medal in men's freestyle.

The Under-20 World Championships proved even more rewarding. India finished among the leading nations, winning multiple gold, silver, and bronze medals across categories.

Kajal, just 17, claimed gold in the women's 72 kg category, while Tapasya Gahlawat (57kg) also topped the podium. The women's U20 contingent displayed remarkable depth, composure, and tactical maturity.

Medals from Priya Malik (76kg), Saarika (53kg), Shruti (50kg), and Reena (55kg) in women's freestyle, along with podium finishes by Sumit Malik (125kg) and Suraj in Greco-Roman men's freestyle respectively, underlined India's growing competitiveness across styles.

Coaches viewed the U20 and U23 results as strong indicators of a bright future for the sport.

Vinesh promises return to mat

Another major talking point his year was Vinesh Phogat's decision to come out of retirement in pursuit of an elusive Olympic medal.

After having her heart and spirit broken in the Paris Games for being 100gm overweight before the 50kg finals, the feisty grappler from Haryana has picked up the pieces and promised to come back stronger.

One of the country's most successful wrestlers and now a Congress MLA in Haryana, Vinesh said she is giving it another shot for her son. But the road ahead is unlikely to be a smooth one for the 31-year-old despite her enormous talent, willpower, and drive.

The WFI also unveiled its new selection policy, underlining the significance of national camps and made it clear that Olympic quota winners will have to compete in one-bout selection trials to keep their place.

Return of PWL

After a prolonged absence, the franchise-based Pro-Wrestling League is set to be revived next month, marking the return of a vital platform for young grapplers transitioning to the senior level.