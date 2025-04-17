Indians add two bronze medals on 3rd day of Asian U-18 Athletics C''ship

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) India picked up a bronze medal each through discus thrower Lakshita Mahlawat and 100m hurdler Shourya Ambure on the third day of the Asian Under-18 Athletics Championship in Dammam, Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Lakshita produced an effort of 41.30m to win the bronze in U-18 girls' discus throw event. China's Ma Chenyi (53.81m) and Zhao Anqi (47.89m) took the gold and silver respectively.

Shourya added another bronze in U18 girls' 100m hurdles, clocking 13.80 seconds. China's Bao Yinyin (13.71) and He Yihui (13.76) won the gold and silver respectively.

On Wednesday, Nitin Gupta (boys 5000m race walk), Tannu (girls 400m) won a silver medal each, while Nishchay (boys discus throw) and Aarti (girls 100m) clinched bronze apiece.