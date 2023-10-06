Indians disappoint in canoe and kayak events

Hangzhou, Oct 6 (PTI) India's Vishal Kewat finished seventh in men's canoe slalom event, while Shikha Chouhan ended sixth in women's kayak final at the Asian Games here on Friday.

In the men's canoe final, Vishal finished with a timing of 135.12s, 140.92s behind the winner.

Yuancong Xie of China (98.20s) won the gold, while Uzbekistan's Anvar Klevleev and Alexandr Kulikov of Kazakhstan bagged the silver and bronze medals respectively at the Fuyang Water Sports Centre.

In women's kayak final, Shikha clocked 167.24s.

Chinese Taipei's Chu-Han Chang clinched the gold medal, while the silver went to Lu Li of China. The bronze was won by Yekaterina Tarantseva of Kazakhstan. India's Shubham Kewat and Hitesh Kewat will compete in the men's kayak final on Saturday.

India has won only one medal, a bronze in 1994 Hiroshima Games.

In the last edition in Jakarta, the Indians made eight finals across slalom and sprint events but failed to secure any medal. PTI TRN SSC SSC