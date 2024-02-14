Indians finish 1-2 in junior air rifle mixed team at Granada 10m World Cup

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) India clinched both the gold and silver medals in the 10m air rifle junior mixed team event at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) 10m World Cup in Granada, Spain.

Isha Anil Taksale and Umamahesh Maddineni, who had won gold in their respective women's and men's individual events, teamed up to beat compatriots Anvii Rathod and Abhinav Shaw 16-8 in the finals on Tuesday.

India thus increased their medal tally to seven, with three golds.

Anvii and Abhinav qualified for the gold medal match with a combined score of 629.0 while Isha and Umamahesh were behind them, shooting 627.4.

Earlier on Tuesday, the pair of Drishti Sangwan and Paras Khola could not qualify for the medal matches in the air pistol mixed team event as they finished sixth in qualification, shooting 560-12x. Georgia secured both gold and silver in the event.

A 34-member Indian contingent is taking part in the World Cup which is having junior and senior 10m air gun competitions only.