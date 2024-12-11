Indians hold spotlight on first day of US kids Champs golf; Pritish shoots 66

Gurugram, Dec 11 (PTI) Indian golfers held the spotlight on the opening day of the fourth edition of the US Kids Golf Indian Championships with Pritish Singh Karayat leading the pack at the Classic Golf and Country Club here on Wednesday.

Many of the opening round leaders have been winners in local tour events and have also won medals at the past Indian and other international events.

A total of 79 players from seven countries are taking part in the event, which awards WAGR points besides Junior Scoreboard and AJGA, which help gain spots into US Kids major international events.

The three-day 54-hole event saw a stunning performance from Pritish who carded 6-under 66 to open a six-shot lead over three others.

He had eight birdies, four on either side of the course and had one bogey each side of the course.

Vivaan Ubhayakar, Armaan Thapar and Ranveer Singh Dhupia, who all shot even par 72 each at the Jack Nicklaus designed course were behind Pritish.

Giving them a close fight were Arshvant Srivastava and Sidhant Nathan, who carded 2-over 74 each as the group promised a tense battle over the next two days.

Among girls, Naina Kapoor turned in a fine show with 2-under 70 and led the section. Naina had five birdies against three bogeys.

Shambhavi Chaturvedi (75) was ahead in girls 13-14 age segment.

Ahana Shah (37) and Aahana Shrivastava (38) were in a close fight in girls 7 and under category.