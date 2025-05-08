Indians make disappointing start in International Series Japan

Tokyo, May 8 (PTI) Indian golfers competing in the US$2 million International Series Japan made a disappointing start as three of the seven players in the field shot an even par 71 and were tied 56th here.

The trio who faltered at the par-71 Caledonian Golf Club was Gaganjeet Bhullar, SSP Chawrasia and Yuvraj Sandhu.

Of the rest, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Shiv Kapur and Jeev Milkha Singh, a four-time winner in Japan, carded 2-over 73 each and were Tied-105th.

Rahil Gangjee, who also has a win in Japan, shot 4-over 75 and was Tied-141st.

With the cut looking to fall at even par, the Indians will need solid rounds to ensure play over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Lucas Herbert used a second-hand putter purchased from a thrift shop, and played his way to a two-shot lead and tied the course record with a bogey-free nine-under-par 62 in the opening round.

On holes one to seven he made six birdies and an eagle - to overtake the morning leader, Shunya Takeyasu of Japan.

The eagle came on the par-five second hole, where Herbert smashed a five-wood to 20 feet, and converted the first of his long putts for the day.

Takeyasu handled the windy conditions well in a bogey-free round of 64.

Korea’s Younghan Song was in third place, aided by a hole-in-one on the sixth hole, as he closed with a 65.

Local Hero Shugo Imahira, who was as high as world No.30 in 2019, shot a 66, which tied him for fourth place with compatriot Ren Yonezawa, Guatemala’s Jose Toledo, American LIV Golf star Cameron Tringale and Thailand’s Atiruj Winaicharoenchai.

Korea’s Song used a perfect nine-iron from 159 yard for his ace, which helped him finish on 65. PTI Corr UNG