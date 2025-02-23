Indians make strong start in Bengaluru Open qualifying round

Bengaluru, Feb 23 (PTI) Indians made a strong start in the first round of Bengaluru Open 2025 qualifiers, with Davis Cup team members Karan Singh and Mukund Sasikumar registering impressive victories here on Sunday.

Singh, who was part of India's 4-0 triumph over Togo in the Davis Cup World Group I Playoffs, showed signs of good form with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Ukraine’s Yurii Dzhavakian, the 12th seed, in the qualifying round.

Meanwhile, Sasikumar battled past fellow Indian Rishi Reddy in a nearly two-hour contest, emerging victorious 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Young Indian talent Aryan Shah also made headlines, pulling off a major upset against fifth seed Kris Van Wyk, securing a 6-4, 7-6(4) victory.

However, Siddharth Rawat fell to Czech Republic's Hynek Barton, who claimed a 6-4, 6-4 win. Delhi Open 2025 doubles finalist Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha also bowed out after a three-set loss to Petr Bar Biryukov.

Among the top-seeded qualifiers, Billy Harris, fresh off his runner-up finish at the Delhi Open 2025, defeated India's Siddharth Vishwakarma in straight sets. Second seed Ilia Simakin also advanced, beating Japan's Ryuki Matsuda in a commanding display.