Indians shine at Youth Asian Para Games 2025

Dubai, Dec 12 (PTI) India's para-athletes impressed at the Youth Asian Para Games 2025 here on Friday, with Baby Sahana Ravi and Vishwa Vijay Tambe winning a gold and silver medal respectively.

Sahana Ravi secured the gold medal in the Class SF-9 (U-23) category of para table tennis, defeating Philippines' Lhey Marie Manginsay in straight sets.

Vijay Tambe added a silver medal to India's tally in the Class SM-10 category after a hard-fought contest against North Korea's Kwang Nam So.

The tournament, taking place from December 10 to 13, features competition in 11 sports disciplines — archery, athletics, badminton, boccia, goalball, powerlifting, swimming, taekwondo, table tennis, wheelchair basketball, and armwrestling.

India has fielded a 99-member contingent comprising 61 men and 38 women, competing across eight disciplines.