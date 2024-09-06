Indians shine in Commonwealth Rapid Chess Championship

Waskaduwa (Sri Lanka), Sep 6 (PTI) Indian chess players delivered an impressive performance at the Commonwealth Rapid Chess Championship, securing three podium finishes.

Grandmaster Mitraba Guha claimed the gold medal with 6.5 points, while GM Panneerselvam Iniyan took silver with six points. GM Laxman Rajaram secured the bronze with 5.5 points.

Out of the 14 Indian participants, all finished within the top 30. Notable rankings among Indian men included Shyaam Nikhil P (5th with 4 points), Sayantan Das (8th with 4.5 points), and Hari Madhavan NB (9th with 4 points).

Other top finishes included Adireddy Arjun (11th with 4 points), Arul Prakash N (19th with 3.5 points), Vaibhav Suri (25th with 3 points), and Krishna CRG (27th with 3 points).

Among the Indian women, FIDE Master Kalyani Sirin achieved a joint-ninth place with four points. She was followed by Mary Ann Gomes (12th with 4 points), Sakshi Chitlange and Sagar Tejaswini (joint-16th with 4 points), and Arushi Kotwal (20th with 3.5 points).