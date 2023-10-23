Indians sweep all medals in two events to begin Para Asian Games campaign in style

Hangzhou, Oct 23 (PTI) India swept all the three medals in men's high jump T63 and men's club throw F51 events with Shailesh Kumar and Pranav Soorma clinching gold in the respective categories to begin their Hangzhou Asian Para Games with a bang here on Monday.

Kumar set an Asian Para Games record of 1.82m to win the men's high jump T63 gold while compatriots Mariyappan Thangavelu (1.80m) and Govindbhai Ramsingbhai Padhiyar (1.78m) took the silver and bronze respectively.

The three Indians were the only competitors in the event.

In men's club throw F51 event, Soorma also produced an Asian Para Games record of 30.01m to clinch the gold while Dharambir (28.76m) and Amit Kumar (26.93m) were second and third respectively.

There were only four competitors in the event with Saudi Arabia's Radhi Ali Alharthi finishing last with a throw of 23.77m.

Monu Ghangas won the bronze medal in men's shot put F11 event with an effort of 12.33m.

In women's canoe VL2 event, Prachi Yadav won a silver with a time of 1:03.147.