India’s Anupama beats Yee to pocket World snooker title

NewsDrum Desk
Doha, Nov 13 (PTI) India's Anupama Ramachandran held her nerve under pressure to beat Hong Kong’s Ng On Yee to clinch the World snooker title here on Thursday.

The 23-year-old Chennai girl edged out On Yee 3-2 to become the first Indian woman to annex the IBSF World Snooker (15-red) crown.

Anupama, who won the Asian snooker title last year, got lucky towards the end when On Yee, a three-time champion, missed the final black with the score 60-61 in the decider.

Anupama sank the tough black to the bottom left-hand pocket to lay her hands on the title.

The Indian ace, who ousted compatriot Keerthana Pandian 3-1 in the semifinals late on Wednesday night, staged a spirited rally twice in the best-of-five frame final.

She drew parity after losing the first frame. Down 1-2 in the fourth, Anupama came up with a gritty 29-break under pressure to level frame scores.

In the decider, the Indian ace potted a long red to the top right-hand pocket and snookered herself thrice. But On Yee failed to capitalise on the offering.

Up 61-42 with just 25 points on the table, the Indian played a poor safety on the green — which was stuck to the pink near the green cushion — to give her rival a chance to close out the match.

Fortunately for Anupama, On Yee, who took the green, brown, blue and pink, missed a sitter black. Anupama soon potted the black to emerge the champion.

Results: Women: Final: Anupama Ramachandran (Ind) bt Ng On Yee (HKC) 3-2 (51-74, 65-41, 10-71, 78-20, 68-60).

Semis: Anupama bt Keerthana Pandian (Ind) 3-1 (65-46, 78 (36) -30, 16-70, 57-9); On Yee bt So Man Yan (HKC) 3-0 (63-22, 50-32, 66-13). PTI UNG APA APA