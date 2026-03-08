India’s back-to-back T20 WC win memorable gift for cricket lovers across the country: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Mar 8 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday congratulated the Indian team on winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup for the second consecutive time, calling the feat “historic” and a memorable gift for cricket lovers across the country.

The Indian team’s achievement would be remembered in the cricketing world for years to come, he said in a statement.

Suryakumar Yadav’s team, easily India’s greatest T20 outfit ever, created history with an unprecedented third World Cup win, clinically demolishing a lacklustre New Zealand by 96 runs with an awe-inspiring batting performance and laser-precise bowling.

“The spirited performance of the Indian players right from the start of the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was remarkable,” Fadnavis said.

The chief minister praised the team’s batting efforts, led by Sanju Samson and his fellow batters, for scoring runs freely. He said bowlers Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah delivered incisive spells to restrict the opposition.

He also lauded the fielding efforts of Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma, saying the team displayed the spirit, hard work and sportsmanship that define cricket as a team game.

Fadnavis said the historic triumph was the result of the collective contribution of players, coaches, mentors and the entire support staff.

“The Indian team has once again showcased to the world the deep love Indians have for cricket,” he added, extending his best wishes for the team’s future successes. PTI MR NR