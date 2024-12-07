India's batting might faces Bangladesh bowling firepower in U19 Asia Cup final

Dubai, Dec 7 (PTI) It will be a battle of India's formidable batting against Bangladesh’s incisive bowling when the two teams clash for the ACC U19 Men’s Asia Cup title at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

India, the most successful team in the tournament’s history with eight titles, will be keen to reclaim their crown after a three-year gap. Defending champions Bangladesh, who eliminated India in the last edition, are determined to retain their title in what will be a rematch of the 2023 semi-final.

India's batting has been spearheaded by opener Ayush Mhatre, who has amassed 175 runs, and 13-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has scored 167 runs in the tournament.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have relied on their bowlers, with Md. Al Fahad and Md. Iqbal Hasan Emon leading the charts, bagging 10 wickets each.

India’s campaign has been one of resurgence. After a shaky start with a loss to Pakistan, the team bounced back in style and ousted Sri Lanka in the semifinal, wrapping up the win with 28 overs to spare.

Bangladesh, too, have been consistent throughout the tournament. Their only group-stage loss came against Sri Lanka, but they secured their final spot with a dominant seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the semi-final.

With Bangladesh having the upper hand in last year’s edition, Indian skipper Mohamed Amaan and his team will be eager to set the record straight and reassert their dominance.

Match starts: 10:15 am (IST). PTI ATK TAP