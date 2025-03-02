India's Bollipalli wins Chile Open doubles title

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) India's Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli and his Colombian partner Nicolas Barrientos stunned top seeds Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni of Argentina in straight sets to win the Chile Open tennis tournament in Santiago.

The unseeded Indo-Colombian pair defeated Gonzalez and Molteni 6-3 6-2 in the final that lasted for a little over one hour on Saturday.

Bollipalli and Barrientos dominated from the word go and served 11 aces in the match as against their opponent's just one en route to winning the ATP 250 tournament. PTI SSC SSC TAP