India's campaign comes to an end at Badminton Asia Junior Championships

New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) India's campaign at the Badminton Asia Junior Championships came to an end as two girls' singles players and one girls' doubles pair lost in the round of 16 in Yogyakarta, Indonesia on Friday.

In the girls' doubles pre-quarter final match, Taneesha and Karnika displayed a tough fight against the duo of Chen Fan Shu Tian and Jiang Pei Xi from China.

The Indian pair started off brilliantly in the first game and showed great coordination en route to their 21-17 victory but their opponents mounted a comeback in the last two games to win 21-17 13-21 13-21 in a match that lasted 50 minutes.

In the girls' singles round of 16 match, Rakshitha Sree S was up against China's Huang Lin Ran. The Indian shuttler started well but could not find sustained rhythm throughout the match before eventually losing 15-21 13-21.

In the other girls' singles pre-quarter final match, Tara Shah failed to find any momentum and went down 13-21 8-21 against China's XU Wen Jing in a one-sided affair. PTI AH AH SSC SSC