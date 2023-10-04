India's campaign ends in speed climbing

Hangzhou, Oct 4 (PTI) The Indian women's team failed to qualify for the quarterfinal of sport climbing's speed relay event, finishing a disappointing last in the qualifying round at the Asian Games here on Wednesday. The Indian trio of Shivani Charak, Shivpreet Pannu and Anisha Verma recorded a timing of 39.598 seconds in the six-team qualifying round.

China topped the qualifying round clocking 21.877s, followed by South Korea, Indonesia and Kazakhstan. All the four teams have progressed to the last-eight round.

On Tuesday, Anisha, Shivpreet and Aman Verma lost their respective quarterfinal matches, while Dhiraj Dinkar Birajdar failed to make it to the round of eight.

The Indian men and women teams will compete in boulder and lead qualifying rounds on Thursday.

Sport climbing was inducted at Jakarta Asian Games in 2018.

Speed climbing is one form of indoor rock climbing where athletes compete for the fastest time to the top of a vertical climbing wall.