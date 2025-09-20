India's challenge ends at World Wrestling Championship with three more eliminations

Zagreb, Sep 20 (PTI) India's Greco-Roman wrestlers continued to struggle at the World Wrestling Championships with all three in action on Saturday getting eliminated early, bringing an end to the abject show by the country at this year's edition.

Sunny Kumar, competing in the 63kg category, lost 1-3 to Aref Hosseinkhoun Mohammadi while Anil (67kg) could not score a single point against Qatar's Gagik M Snjoyan, losing his 1/16 round 0-7.

Karan Kamboj (87kg) lost his Qualification round by technical superiority to American Payton Jacobson.

Earlier in the competition, Suraj Vashishth (60kg) reached the quarterfinals, showing promise for future.

However, the rest of the team faced early eliminations.

Antim Panghal was the lone medal winner for India, bagging a hard-fought bronze in women's 53kg weight class. PTI AT UNG