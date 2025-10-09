India's Dean Mascarenhas to make international debut in French Gravel Rally

Millau (France), Oct 9 (PTI) Indian rally driver Dean Mascarenhas is set to make his international debut in the French Gravel Rally Championship from October 10 to 12.

Mascarenhas of TSI Racing will be driving a Peugeot 208 GT Line in the FRC4 group's Rally4 class.

The Mangaluru driver will be the only Indian in the field, with experienced Brazilian co-driver Gabriel Morales.

Started in 1984, the Rallye Terre des Cardabelles is a round of the French Gravel Rally Championship, with about 150 km of timed competitive stages on gravel roads around Millau.

Mascarenhas recently won the Coimbatore round of the Indian National Rally Championship (INRC). His move to European rallying came through a partnership between TSI Racing, Sidvin Energy Engineering, and MRF Tyres. “ Mascarenhas will compete in car number 66 against 125 other drivers. The event will run over two days across the Aveyron region, with liaison and special stages covering rural and forest sections near Millau. PTI SSC SSC BS BS