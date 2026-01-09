India’s Dhodi bags record 18 ITF World Tennis Masters titles

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) India's Swarandeep Singh Dhodi won a record 18 titles, including seven singles, on the ITF World Tennis Masters Tour, the most by any male player on the circuit in the 2025 season.

ITF Masters Tour’s strategy emphasises the growth of tournaments and player participation, with a particular focus on Asia.

"In the beginning it didn't sink in. I am really thankful to the almighty, my family and my coach that he blessed me to become a medium for such record," said Dhodi, who competed in 45+ category.

"This achievement belongs to our nation, India, and wearing the national colours and performing at this level internationally is an honour beyond words," added the 46-year-old.

Dhodi started playing the ITF Masters circuit in 2014.