India's Dilbag Singh finishes 9th in Asian Weightlifting C'ships

Jiangshan (China), May 13 (PTI) Indian weightlifter Dilbag Singh delivered a below-par performance, finishing ninth in the men's 96kg category at the Asian Championships here on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old from Punjab registered a total lift of 339kg -- 147kg in snatch and 192kg in clean and jerk. Dilbag, the reigning National Games champion, began with a solid 147kg lift in snatch but failed in his next two attempts at 152kg.

He showed better rhythm in the clean and jerk section, successfully completing lifts of 182kg, 187kg, and 192kg.

Iran's Alipour Ali claimed gold with a massive total of 390kg (174kg+216kg), followed by Korea's Won Jongbeom, who secured silver with 385kg (170kg+215kg).

The bronze went to Iran's Moeini Sedeh Alireza, who lifted 383kg (180kg+203kg).

With Dilbag's event, India's campaign at the continental championship came to an end.

Earlier, Nirupama Devi had narrowly missed a medal, finishing fourth in the women's 64kg category.