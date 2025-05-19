India's Faizan Anwar beats Ghana's Kpakpo in Super Fighter Series

Bengaluru, May 19 (PTI) India's Faizan Anwar secured a dominant victory over Ghana's Kpakpo Allotey in their 10-round welterweight international professional boxing clash, the main event of the Super Fighter Series 3, here.

The Dubai-based Anwar, who is originally from Kolkata, sent the crowd into an applause after every round as Bengaluru witnessed an intense fight hosted by Grassroot Boxing and Crown Boxing.

Ukraine's Danylo Honcharu won the WBA Asia Middle-East Super Lightweight title after Ruslan Kamilov of Dagestan retired in Round 3 and a Technical Knock Out was awarded to the Ukrainian.

In other supporting contests, F. Zoramchhana of Mizoram beat the Bengaluru-based Harsh Saroha through a unanimous decision while another Bangalore based pro-boxer, Kamla Roka, also took a unanimous decision win over Mehakpreet of Punjab.

Rohit Choudhary, Aman Bahadur and Ritesh Singh Bisht also won their respective bouts.

In the women's category, Rani Devi of Haryana defeated Aleksandra Sitnikova of Belarus through a unanimous decision. PTI APA DDV