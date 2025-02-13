India's fielding has been incredibly satisfying, says Coach Dilip

Ahmedabad: Fielding coach T Dilip said it was "incredibly satisfying" to watch the Indian team diving and darting to take incredible catches and stop runs during the ODI series against England.

India made a clean sweep of the three-match ODI series following a 4-1 win in the T20Is against Jos Buttler's side, with several breathtaking catches, run-outs, and athletic fielding in the deep.

"Throughout we created some spectacular opportunities. I think whether it's cutting the angles on the outfield or taking those phenomenal catches, running back, and also those crucial run outs at an important juncture of the matches, I think fantastic effort by everyone," Dilip said in a video posted by BCCI after India's massive 142-run win here on Wednesday.

"We as a team take a lot of pride in fielding and to see us execute with composure and consistency throughout this series was incredibly satisfying," said Dilip, who took over during Rahul Dravid's tenure as India coach and continued in his role when Gautam Gambhir took charge.

He said it was a tough job putting a finger on the best fielder in the series while praising the efforts of vice-captain Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and Harshit Rana.

"Coming to the contenders, it was slightly tougher for me. To start with, someone being a fast bowler showing that commitment (in the field) and throughout these three (ODI) games, I think he (Harshit Rana) saved around 10-plus runs.

"And, in the second game, a very important catch is running back at mid-off and also a flat catch at mid-off, Shubman Gill," he added.

However, the 'Impact Fielder' of the series medal went to Iyer, who not only impressed with his batting but also his fielding skills. His standout moment was the brilliant run-out of England opener Phil Salt in the first ODI at Nagpur.

"It's not just about the catches we always look in, but the amount of effort you put on the boundary line by saving those crucial runs and getting those run-outs... cutting those angles on the field, and getting that important run-out in the first game when England were blazing at 75 for no loss, Shreyas Iyer," he said.

England were eyeing a huge total when openers Phil Salt and Ben Duckett were going great guns but Iyer's throw to wicketkeeper Kl Rahul saw the former depart.