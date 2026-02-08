India's first kickboxing league launched

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) The Kickboxing Super League (KSL) was unveiled on the sidelines of the WAKO India National Championship here.

The launch on Saturday took place in the presence of senior government representatives, national sports officials, athletes, coaches, and stakeholders from across the Indian sporting ecosystem.

"KSL aims to professionalise kickboxing in India by introducing structured competition, athlete contracts, performance-linked rewards, and a clear pathway from grassroots to elite competition," said the organisers in a release.

Season one will feature eight franchise teams, each comprising 34 fighters.

"The league has committed to a 60:40 men-to-women participation ratio, reinforcing its focus on inclusivity and women’s participation," the release added.

The league will also confer a Mega Performance Award of up to Rs 1 crore on the best-performing fighters, said the organisers.

Co-founder Ajay Adlakha emphasised the league’s institutional approach.

“KSL is being developed with strong governance, transparent systems, and sustainable economics. Our vision is to build a league that benefits athletes, partners, and the larger sports ecosystem, while standing up to global benchmarks,” he noted. PTI BS ATK