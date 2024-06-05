'India's Hardik' shines, hits stumps, gets cheered by fans

New York, Jun 5 (PTI) Hardik Pandya wore a blue jersey on Wednesday but this time the crowd cheered him instead of jeering the all-rounder.

The blue jersey Pandya donned on Wednesday was that of India’s, and not the deep blue of Mumbai Indians in which he stood in the face of an intense storm during the IPL 2024.

Here, Pandya played a key role with his fast-medium stuff that got him three wickets and “enjoyed hitting the stumps.” “Always special to play for the country, WC is something I've been able to contribute,” Hardik told broadcasters during the innings break during India’s T20 World Cup match against Ireland.

Having endured the most horrifying two and half months of his cricket career as MI skipper, Pandya once again looked at home in India blues.

He bowled those four invaluable overs which his skipper Rohit Sharma will need more in the coming days to manoeuvre the moving pieces in his team combination.

On a helpful track, he bowled 72 percent deliveries (as per pitch map) either on length or just short of good length.

Out of 72 percent, 44 percent was pitched on good length, which allowed the ball to swing and also get movement off the surface.

“I really liked the first wicket. Generally, don't hit the stumps often, I have a tendency to bowl back of a length. But on this wicket, I needed to be a lot fuller to be in the game. Yes, if you bowl short, the ball may fly,” Pandya said.

While the first dismissal of Lorcan Tucker saw the ball tail in and knock the middle stump off, Curtis Campher was done in by a delivery that pitched on length and seamed away.

Having faced relentless trolling on social media and booed at each and every Indian venue, the loud cheer of approval for his stupendous bowling show must have been music to his ears.

“It's always fantastic to see crowd supporting us, we Indians are everywhere, we rule the world. Good to have so much support, many thanks to them,” he said. PTI KHS KHS UNG