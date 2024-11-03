India's hope pinned on Pant after yet another collapse, need 55 more to win 3rd Test

Mumbai: India's hope of averting a humiliating 0-3 whitewash at home for the first time rests on Rishabh Pant after suffering another batting collapse to struggle at 92 for 6 in pursuit of 147 at lunch on day three of the final Test against New Zealand here on Sunday.

The home team still needs another 55 runs to register a consolation win after having already lost the three-match series. In yet another inexplicable collapse, India lost five wickets for mere 16 runs after New Zealand folded for 174, setting the hosts 147 to win on a spin-friendly pitch which largely remained docile in the morning session.

Ravindra Jadeja (5/55) had claimed the final wicket of Ajaz Patel to complete his second five-for and 10 wickets in the match.

At lunch, Pant was waging a lone battle on 53 not out off 50 balls with seven fours and a six, and has Washington Sundar on 6 for company.

Once again, Pant took charge to save the blushes for India with a knock that kept the game on tenterhooks, unleashing his rich arsenal of strokes to keep his side in the game.

But in yet another abject surrender at home India's star-studded batting line-up produced arguably its worst performance in time to remember.

India's shocking and inexplicable descent began with skipper Rohit Sharma's (11) erroneous attempt to play his signature pull shot off Matt Henry on a delivery which was barely waist-high.

As soon as Rohit's top edge went up, Henry broke into celebration knowing it was headed towards Glenn Phillips — one of the best fielders — who ran behind from midwicket to take a fine catch.

Coming off a fine 146-ball 90, Shubman Gill shouldered arms on a delivery from Ajaz Patel (4/43) expecting the ball to turn away but it straightened to crash into his off-stump.

He marched onto the ground once again with his bat on his shoulder, perhaps to exude confidence, but Virat Kohli (1) failed to reach the pitch of a floated delivery which took the edge of his bat to the first slip.

From the other end, Yashasvi Jaiswal (5) had watched some part of this surrender and he too became a part of it when he was beaten by Phillips (1/31) for a leg-before.

Sarfaraz Khan (0) went for a premeditated sweep shot on the first ball for the second time in the Test and paid heavy price too, top edging it for Rachin Ravindra to move in from deep square leg and complete a pair for the batter.

Jadeja (6) played second fiddle in a 42-run partnership with Pant in their bid to take India closer to the target but the all-rounder was caught brilliantly at short leg by Will Young off Patel.