India's increasing confidence reflected in sports performance too: President Murmu

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday asserted that India's increasing confidence is also getting reflected in the sports arena where the country's athletes have scripted "thrilling success stories".

Addressing the nation on the eve of 76th Republic Day, Murmu said sportspersons have made the nation proud with their winning drive and inspired the next generation to aim higher.

"Our increasing confidence levels as a nation are also reflected in the arena of sports and games where our players have scripted thrilling success stories. Last year, our athletes made a mark in the Olympic Games. In the Paralympic Games, we sent our largest-ever contingent, who came back with our best-ever performance," she said.

"Our chess champions impressed the world, as our men and women won the gold at the FIDE Chess Olympiad. The achievements in the sports during the year 2024 were capped by D. Gukesh, who became the youngest World Chess Champion," added Murmu.

The President noted that the athletes are being supported by improved training facilities at the ground level.

India won six medals in the Paris Olympics and surpassed all expectations with a haul of 29 medals, including seven gold and nine silver, in the subsequent Paralympics.

The chess players, on the other hand, have also been on a roll, claiming gold medals in both the men's and women's team competitions of the Chess Olympiad for the first time.

The 18-year-old Gukesh has been simply unbeatable. Besides becoming the youngest world champion, he also won an individual gold at the Olympiad where his performance became a key factor in sealing the team gold for India. PTI SKL PM PM PM