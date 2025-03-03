India's Iniyan wins Cannes Open chess

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Indian Grandmaster Pa Iniyan won the Cannes International Open, defeating compatriot V Pranesh in the ninth and final round in Cannes, France.

Iniyan ended the tournament on 7.5 points, a half point more than Delhi-based International Master Aradhya Garg, who finished second.

Matching Garg on seven points was reigning World junior champion Kazybek Noderbek of Kazakhstan, who had to be content with the third place following a tiebreak.

Iniyan remained undefeated through the course of the tournament scoring six wins and three draws.

The Indian picked up the necessary steam in the last three rounds winning one game after another and his most crucial victory was over Garg in the penultimate round.

The result helped Iniyan gain 12 rating points and is now closing in on the 2600 Elo barrier, taking his rating to 2579.

The 38th edition of the open tournament ended on Sunday and witnessed a participation of 147 players from 25 countries. A total of six Grandmasters and 21 International Masters took part in the event.