India's Jeevan-Prashant crowned doubles champion in Maha Open

Pune, Feb 22 (PTI) Top seeds Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Vijay Sundar Prashanth of India beat second seeded Australian pair of Blake Bayldon and Matthew Christopher Romios 3-6 6-3 10-0 to win the doubles title at the Maha Open ATP Challenger 100 men's tennis tournament here on Saturday.

It was the first title together for Jeevan and Prashant. For Prashant, though, it was the third title in Pune.

The Indian duo pocketed Rs 7 lakh for the title win and fetched 100 ATP points, which pushed Jeevan to 94th place and Prashant to 104th in the world rankings respectively.

In the singles semifinals, sixth seed American Brandon Holt, ranked 153rd in the world, beat eighth seeded Alexis Galarneau of Canada 7-5 6-4.

Holt will take on unseeded Dalibor Svrcina of the Czech Republic in the final on Sunday.