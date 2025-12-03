India's jersey for 2026 T20 World Cup revealed

Raipur, Dec 3 (PTI) The Indian team jersey for the 2026 T20 World Cup was revealed during the second ODI against South Africa here on Wednesday.

The 10th edition of the T20 World Cup will be held from February 7 to March 8 across eight venues in India and Sri Lanka.

India are placed in Group A along with arch rivals Pakistan, USA, Netherlands and Namibia. India will take on the USA in their tournament opener in Mumbai on February 7.

The jersey was unveiled by former India captain Rohit Sharma who is also the brand ambassador of the tournament, and member of the Indian T20 side Tilak Varma.