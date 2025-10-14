India’s Joby Mathew wins bronze in Para Powerlifting World Championships

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) India’s veteran para powerlifter Joby Mathew clinched a bronze medal at the Para Powerlifting World Championships in Cairo, Egypt.

Mathew won bronze in Legend (Masters) category on Monday.

After his opening lift of 147kg was declared invalid, he took it as a personal challenge, increasing the weight to 148kg on his second attempt and executing it flawlessly.

Building on that momentum, he raised the bar further to 152kg, successfully completing the lift to surpass his previous personal best of 150kg achieved two months ago in the Beijing World Cup.

The gold was won by Thailand's Phongsakon Chumchai who lifted 162kg, followed by Peru's Neil Gracia who lifted 161kg.

This was Mathew's second World Championship medal, following his bronze in Dubai 2023, where he competed in the 59kg weight category. PTI PDS PDS UNG