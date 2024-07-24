India's Juby Jose clinches 3 medals at Pan American Masters Games

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) India's Juby Jose won three medals, including a silver in the women's 100m dash event, at the recently-concluded Pan American Masters Games held at the George Finney Athletic Stadium in Cleveland, USA.

Hailing from Palakkad in Kerala, the 42-year-old clocked 15.02s to clinch the silver medal, finishing behind Venezuala's Xiorelis Pinero Breto (14.56s) in the 100m dash in the 40-44 years division.

Jose, who is a mother of two and a dentist by profession, also bagged the bronze medals in the 200m and 400m dash events in the 40-44 category, making her the sole Indian athlete to achieve such a feat across multiple disciplines at these Games.

Jose's journey is a testament to sheer determination and resilience. Despite her demanding roles as a doctor, mother, and wife, she undertook the challenge of competing against top athletes from close to 50 countries.

She is coached by Surendran Master, a GV Raja awardee and physical education teacher.

Athletes from 48 countries participated at the the Pan American Masters Games which are held for athletes who are 35 years of age or older. PTI APA AM APA AM AM