India's junior compound archers dominate Asia Cup, storm into men's and women's finals

Singapore, Jun 17 (PTI) India's junior compound archers continued their dominant run at the Asian Cup Leg 2, reaching the finals in both the men's and women's individual events here on Tuesday.

Top seed Kushal Dalal booked his place in the men's individual compound final after a solid 147-143 win over Himu Bachhar of Bangladesh in the semifinals, confirming at least a silver medal.

Dalal had topped the qualification round with 714 points.

Meanwhile, India's 10th seed Sachin Chechi lost his semifinal to Australia's Joshua Machon and will face Bachhar in the bronze medal match.

In the women's individual compound section, India is assured of a gold and silver as top-seeded Shanmukhi Naga Sai Budde and second seed Tejal Salve will clash in an all-Indian final.

Shanmukhi, who qualified with 706 points, defeated Indonesia's Yurike Nina Bonita Pereira 145-139 in the semifinals.

Tejal, who shot 700 in qualification, overcame Malaysia's Fatin Nurfatehah Mat Salleh 147-142 to set up the title clash.

Earlier in the tournament, Indian archers made headlines by setting two world records.

The women's compound team of Shanmukhi, Tejal, and Tanishka Thokal scored 2101 points to set a new team qualification world record.

The mixed team duo of Kushal Dalal and Shanmukhi set another world record with a combined score of 1420 points.