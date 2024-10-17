India's Kartik stays in top-10 at Nomura Cup in Vietnam

Hai Phong (Vietnam), Oct 17 (PTI) Indian teenager Kartik Singh maintained his position in the top-10 with a third round card of one-under 71 card at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Team Championship for Nomura Cup.

The 14-year-old is now 2-under for 54 holes and lying tied-ninth in the individual section.

Kartik began the day with a flourish as he birdied three times in first four holes, but dropped shots on the sixth and the 16th and was unable to pick any more birdies.

India is lying ninth in the team competition with Kartik’s teammates Anant Singh Ahlawat (76) and Rohit (77) at 30th and T-32nd places.

Nguyen Anh Minh stayed on top in the individual section as he added 1-under 71 in third round to be 7-under.

Nguyen Anh Minh and Le Khanh Hung (69) combined to raise Vietnam hopes of an historic victory in the 30th edition of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Team Championship. They lead favourites Japan by one shot. Vietnam is 12-under and Japan are 11-under and New Zealand a distant third at 7-under.

In the individual Anh Minh, at 84th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking the highest-rated player in the field, leads the way with a third successive sub-par card, he has a 54-hole total of seven-under 209. He is one shot in front of New Zealand’s Robby Turnbull with Australian Declan O’Donovan alone in third on 212.

One stroke further back is Khanh Hung, who shares fourth place with Malaysian Anson Yeo and the Japanese trio of Masayuki Yamashita, Takumi Kobayashi and Taishi Moto.

Kartik with two others, Wang Ngai Shen and China’s Lu Liangliang is tied ninth. PTI Corr AT AT