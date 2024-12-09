India's Kush Maini finishes 13th in his second season of F2, his teammate wins championship

Abu Dhabi, Dec 9 (PTI) Indian driver Kush Maini finished 13th in the drivers' standings in his second Formula 2 season while his Invicta Racing teammate Gabriel Bortoleto won the championship.

Advertisment

Invicta Racing also won the team championship. Bortoleto aggregated 214.5 points over the course of the season while Maini collected 74 points. The Indian driver had finished 11th in his rookie season.

Despite the ups and downs of the season, Maini played a pivotal role in Invicta Racing's success, securing five podiums, including a race win in Hungary.

His pole position in Jeddah set the tone for the team's dominant campaign, culminating in their victory by a 34.5-point margin over Campos Racing, Maini's former team.

Advertisment

For the final race, Maini put up a solid qualifying round here, qualifying P6 and had even better starts in both the races. He gained six positions in the sprint on his first lap and three in the feature on his first lap.

However, some damage on his floor put him on the backfoot for the sprint, while a stalled pit stop hampered his plans of finishing the season on a high in the feature race on Sunday.

"Not the year I wanted it to be given how we started, but still a lot of positives to take away including a Constructors Championship. Thank you to everyone at Invicta for a good run and wish them all the luck for the future. Looking forward to what's next for me and raring to go for next year," said Maini. PTI BS APA APA