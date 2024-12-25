India's Martina Devi clinches silver at Asian Junior Weightlifting Championships

Doha, Dec 25 (PTI) Indian lifter Martina Devi clinched a silver medal in the women's junior +87kg category at the Asian Junior Weightlifting Championships here on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old from Manipur lifted a total of 225kg (96kg+129kg) to finish second in the three-lifter field. She also won a silver medal for her clean and jerk effort and a bronze for her snatch.

The performance was, however, far from Devi's personal best. The teenager had lifted a national junior record-breaking 101kg in snatch and 136kg in clean and jerk at the junior world championships earlier this year.

Medals are awarded separately for snatch, clean and jerk, and total lift in continental, World Cups and World Championships.