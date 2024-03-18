India's Mohsin P finishes 16th in race 2 of Round 1 of 2024 Asia Road Racing C'ship

Buriram (Thailand), Mar 18 (PTI) IDEMITSU Honda Racing Indian team's Mohsin Paramban finished 16th in race 2 of round 1 of the Asia Production 250cc (AP250cc) class of ARRC here on Monday.

Starting the race from the 21st position, Mohsin competed fiercely and gave tough competition to the international riders, demonstrating his strong skills.

He also remained consistent throughout and made no mistake to finish with a total time of 19:30.033s. Unfortunately, he gained no points for the team.

"Today was a bit tough for me as I started from the 21st position. My goal was to stay steady and climb up the ranks without any errors on the track," Mohsin said.

"I competed fiercely with international riders and finished the race in 16th place. I've identified areas where I need to adjust my strategies for better performance in the next rounds." His teammate Kavin Quintal made a significant mark, finishing race 2 in the top 15.

Starting 19th from the grid in the 10 lap race, Quintal started moving up from the first lap and remained consistent with his strong performance.

Competing with the best of his skills and taking advantage of a few crashes on the track, he continued to move up and crossed the chequered line at 13th position with a total timing of 19:09.553s. His composure and steadiness during the race helped him score three points for the team.

The two drivers had finished inside the points in race 1 of the round 1.

IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team earned a total of five points, including both the races in round 1. PTI APA SSC SSC