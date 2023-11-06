India's 'Nari Shakti' excels yet again: PM Modi on hockey team's Asian title win

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Indian women hockey team on its Asian championship win, saying their outstanding display of skill, unwavering passion and relentless determination has "filled our hearts with pride".

"India's Nari Shakti excels yet again," he said on X.

Playing exhilarating hockey from the word go, an aggressive Indian women's team crushed title holders Japan 4-0 on Sunday to lift its second Asian Champions Trophy title.

Modi said, "Congratulations to our stellar hockey team for clinching the prestigious Gold at the Asian Champions Trophy 2023! Their outstanding display of skill, unwavering passion and relentless determination has indeed filled our hearts with pride." He added, "Well done to the champions for elevating the nation's glory on the international stage!" PTI KR CK