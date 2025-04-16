India''s Nitin Gupta and Tannu win silver in Asian U-18 Youth Athletics C''ship

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) India's Nitin Gupta and Tannu won the silver medal in their respective events at the sixth Asian Under-18 Athletics Championship in Dammam, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

Gupta claimed the silver medal in the 5000m race walk competition, while Tannu bagged the second prize in the women's 400 metre event after clocking 57.63 seconds. Japan's Imamine Saki won the gold in 57.27 seconds, while Deng Nanxi of China settled for bronze in 58.01. The other Indian in the event, Edwina Jason was fifth after recording 58.46 seconds.

Gupta clocked 20:21.51 sec to finish second on the podium. The gold was claimed by China's Zhu Ninghao with a timing of 20:21.50sec.

Chinese Taipei's Sheng Qin Lo won the bronze with 21:37.88sec.

"India's Tannu won silver in girls 400m at Asian U18 Athletics Championship in Saudi Arabia," the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) tweeted.

The 17-year-old Gupta had broken his own national record last month during the National Youth Athletics Championship in Patna by clocking a personal best of 19:24.48 sec.

The Indian athletes will also be seen in action in other events such as discus throw, long jump and 100m sprints for both boys and girls.