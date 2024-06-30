India''s on top, SA''s latest ''choke'' headline global reactions

New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) International media on Sunday hailed India's T20 World Cup triumph, while describing South Africa's latest choke as "gut-wrenching".

Needing 30 runs from 30 balls with six wickets in hand, South Africa choked yet again, this time in a T20 World Cup final, to be restricted to 169/8 as India sealed a remarkable seven-run win.

"Gut-wrenching: South Africa's choke puts India on top of T20 World", read the headline of Sydney Morning Herald.

"In a Twenty20 World Cup where cricket’s global behemoth India had all the advantages, it still took an extraordinary collapse by South Africa and a marginal umpiring decision to hand Rohit Sharma’s team the trophy in Barbados," it read further.

This choke narrative emerged notably in the 1999 World Cup semifinal against Australia, where the Proteas fell short due to a dramatic run-out in the last over.

Since then, South Africa has faced similar situations in 2007 and 2015 World Cup and in Champions Trophy.

The Sunday Times, London also highlighted South Africa's "choke" and wrote "Kohli goes up gear to lead India to title".

"South Africa left in tears after handing India World Cup in latest choke," headlined The Telegraph, London.

"Clutch India down Proteas in thrilling World Cup final," Australia's cricket.com.au headlined their match report "South Africa's history of heartbreak was extended as India clinched a drought-breaking World Cup title, thanks to Virat Kohli in his T20 International swansong and his side's nerveless pacemen, following a dramatic final in Barbados," read the report.

Fox Cricket highlighted Virat Kohli's rise to the occasion in the biggest stage.

"Kohli had struggled throughout the tournament, but the Indian superstar delivered his best innings at the perfect moment with his balanced batting," it read.

Pakistan newspaper Dawn published the photo of India's celebration with the silverware on its front page and hailed Kohli's rise to the occasion.

"Kohli had struggled in the tournament but he delivered his best innings at the perfect moment with his balanced batting," wrote Dawn.

Congratulatory greetings also poured in from former cricketers across the world.

"Congratulations India on a memorable win. @ImRo45 fully deserves it, he has been an exceptional leader," Pakistani legendary allrounder Shahid Afridi posted on X.

"Congratulations India on a courageous final. And of course to SA, of course you’ll be disappointed but to produce a great final commands respect. Cricket reminds us all of our own trials, our successes and failures but most all cricket brings us together," wrote former Australian batter Matthew Hayden.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan was all praise for Suryakumar Yadav's juggling catch to dismiss David Miller in the final over.

"Incredible catch to win India the World Cup .. Absolutely fantastic final .. India have been the best team so throughly deserve the win .. SA have not been far behind though .. Brilliant World Cup," wrote Vaughan.

He also hailed Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah as the "greatest ever" white ball bowler.

"I think Bumrah is the greatest ever White ball seam bowler." "Congratulations to you @ImRo45 (Rohit Sharma) and team India on winning the #T20WorldCup," posted the Afghanistan skipper who led them to a historic semifinal finish.

"Congratulations to India on winning T20 Worldcup 2024 unbeaten throughout the tournament really deserving team, Well played South Africa as well. What a player Rohit Sharma," wrote Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz. PTI TAP ATK