India's Paris Olympic medallists felicitated by IOA

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) The country's 2024 Paris Olympics medallists, including star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and shooter Manu Bhaker, were on Monday felicitated with cash awards by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) at a grand function here.

Chopra, who clinched a silver in the men's javelin throw, could not receive the award in person as he is currently out of the country. An Athletics Federation of India (AFI) official collected the Rs 75 lakh cheque from Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya who graced the event.

Chopra's then coach Klaus Bartonietz of Germany, who is no longer with the superstar, was honoured with Rs 20 lakh. Bartonietz was also not present at the event.

Manu first received Rs 50 lakh for her bronze medal in individual 10m air pistol and then shared Rs 50 lakh with Sarabjot Singh for their third place finish in mixed 10m air pistol team event.

Her coach Jaspal Rana was handed Rs 10 lakh for guiding Manu to bronze medal in individual 10m air pistol. He then shared Rs 15 lakh with Abhishek Rana for the third place finish by Manu and Sarabjot in the mixed 10m air pistol event Wreslter Aman Sehrawat, who won a bronze in 57kg freestyle, was honoured with Rs 50 lakh and he also collected Rs 15 lakh on behalf of his coach Ali Shabanov.

Another shooter Swapanil Kusale, who won the 50m rifle three positions bronze, got Rs 50 lakh while his coach Deepali Deshpande received Rs 15 lakh.

All the members of the bronze-winning Indian men's hockey team received Rs 10 lakh each while head coach Craig Fulton got Rs 20 lakh.

IOA President PT Usha honoured the medallists along with Mandaviya. Most of the Executive Committee members of the IOA were also present at the event. PTI PDS PDS AH AH