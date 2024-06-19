India''s plan was to bowl slower balls in the final over: Arundhati Reddy

Bengaluru, Jun 19 (PTI) Debutant pacer Arundhati Reddy said the plan was to employ slower balls in the final over bowled by Pooja Vastrakar in the second ODI against South Africa, which India won by four runs here on Wednesday.

Vastrakar took the important wicket of Nadine de Klerk and defended 11 runs in the last over as the hosts restricted SA to 321 for six after posting 325 for three to take a series-winning 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

“The conversation and planning that went into it (final over)… I think after Pooja bowled her first three balls and there was message for her to try the slower one. I think she stuck to that and that's how she got the wicket,” said Arundhati during the post-match press meet.

Arundhati herself bowled a fine 19th over and gave only 12 runs, despite getting hit for a six by De Klerk.

Arundhati said she was mentally prepared for that over.

“Coming in that over towards the end, I have been used to bowling those overs for DC (Delhi Capitals) in the WPL. I have been prepared for it and I like bowling the tough overs.

“Again the focus is more on that. I think if you keep thinking about what went wrong, you will never be able to come back,” she added.

Arundhati said the team was never relaxed after taking three early SA wickets.

“They both (centurions Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp) played quality shots. I don't think we relaxed at any point of time. These things happen during the game.

“But what's more important is how you come back. I think, at the end, we won the game. So, I am just happy,” she added.

Plan was to take the chase deep: Kapp ========================== Kapp, who made a brilliant hundred, said South Africa were confident of chasing the steep target despite losing early wickets.

“We've played here before, so you know how good the wicket is, and everyone likes chasing out here. So, when I joined, I just thought let's try and take it as deep as possible,” Kapp in the post-match press conference.

Kapp said they were confident of amassing over 100 runs in the last 10 overs.

“Even if we have to chase 100 in the last 10, we know it's possible on this outfield and on this wicket. So, our goal was just to build a partnership and take it as deep as possible,” she added. PTI UNG DDV