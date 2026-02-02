India's power-hitting scary across formats, amount of talent in men's team is 'utterly ridiculous' talent: Sarah Taylor

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Former England stumper and Gujarat Giants fielding coach Sarah Taylor believes that Indian batters' incredible power-hitting across formats has made the country a formidable force in world cricket, with the men's T20 team considered a perennial contender at global events.

She also said the WPL has accelerated the women's game.

Speaking ahead of the WPL eliminator against Delhi Capitals in Vadodara, Taylor said Indian women's cricket is undergoing a significant shift, with the current generation adding power to a traditionally elegant style.

"They're on their way. It's scary where the girls were last year and where they are now," Taylor told PTI Videos.

"The power coming into the domestic game here is incredible. In five years' time, India will be absolutely flying." Taylor noted that even players who are not very well-built are now consistently clearing the boundary, a trend rarely seen a few years ago.

"You've got young girls who are tiny but hitting sixes straight down the ground. That power just wasn't part of the game earlier," she said.

Highlighting the role of the WPL, Taylor said the league has provided young Indian players with vital exposure ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in the UK this summer.

"They're playing under lights, in tight games, with some of the best players in the world, watching how they go about their cricket and picking up little titbits," she said.

"Going into the World Cup, these girls should have no problems. They've been there, done that." Taylor singled out youngsters like Anushka Sharma as future stars, adding that the willingness to learn among Indian players is driving rapid improvement.

"They want to learn, and that's the most beautiful thing. They're only going to get better," she said.

Turning to the men's game, Taylor said India's recent performances underline the extraordinary depth of talent available.

"Having a look at the series they've just played against New Zealand, they're obviously going so well. India are so strong — the amount of talent they have is utterly ridiculous," Taylor said.

"Some of the shots they play, we sit and watch and think, 'I don't know how that's just gone over cover from a ball on leg stump'," she added.

While stopping short of predicting a title win due to her allegiance to England, Taylor said India will always be among the leading contenders at the T20 World Cup.

"They're always up there and they always will be. I'm a massive England fan, so I can't say India are going to go and win it, but they will absolutely be right at the top," she said.

Reflecting on her own international career, Taylor clarified that her decision to retire from England duty at the age of 30 was driven by clarity around selection and contracts rather than mental health alone.

"From a factual point of view, I knew, given the meetings that were taking place, that I wasn't going to be offered a contract," she said.

"I didn't particularly want that meeting, and it became a case of saying, 'Cool, I'm done then'." Taylor described the decision as a clear-eyed conclusion to what she called a "wonderful career", adding that the experience has shaped her perspective as a coach.

"I've tried really hard and had an amazing career. That was just the factual situation at the time," she concluded. PTI SG AH AH