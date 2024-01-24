India''s professional boxer Mandeep Jangra to fight for intercontinental title

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) India's professional boxer Mandeep Jangra will fight for the intercontinental title against American Gerardo Esquivel at Toppenish City, Washington state, in the USA on Friday.

Advertisment

Jangra, who trains under Roy Jones Jr, will fight in the 59 kg category and he has worked a lot to come down from his usual 75 kg class, a release said.

It will be the biggest fight of his career.

Jangra has six fights under his belt so far and has won all of them, with four been knockout victories, according to the release.

He won his first fight in 2021 while his last one was in August 2023. PTI PDS PDS DDV