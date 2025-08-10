India's Ramesh Budhial wins bronze in Asian Surfing

Chennai, Aug 10 (PTI) Ramesh Budhial became the first-ever Indian to win a medal in the Asian Surfing Championships while clinching the bronze in the Open Men's category here on Sunday.

Budhial, also the first-ever from the country to reach the medal round, accumulated 12.60 points to bag bronze.

The gold went to Kanoa Heejae of Korea, who led the field with 15.17 points while Indonesia's Pajar Ariyana grabbed silver with 14.57 points.

In the Open Women's category, Japan's Anri Matsuno (14.90 points) won the gold, warding off stiff competition from compatriot Sumomo Sato (13.70).

Isabel Higgs of Thailand settled for bronze with 11.76 points.

Korea's Kanoa Heejae, who won the men's gold earlier, made the day sweeter, winning the Under-18 boys’ gold as well, scoring 14.33 points.

Chinese duo of Shidong Wu (13.10) Shulou Jiang (8) won the silver and bronze medals respectively.

In the girls' U18 section, Siqi Yang of China dominated the field with 14.50 points to take the gold medal, and Shuhan Jin (10.33) made it a Chinese 1-2 in the event.

The bronze medal went to Thailand's Isabel (8.10 points). PTI UNG AH AH